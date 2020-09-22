LiteDoge (LDOGE) Market Capitalization Reaches $212,981.38

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. LiteDoge has a total market cap of $212,981.38 and $9.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteDoge coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LiteDoge has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LiteDoge alerts:

42-coin (42) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,632.13 or 4.14221655 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00022931 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000299 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LiteDoge Coin Profile

LiteDoge (CRYPTO:LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteDoge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiteDoge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteDoge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.