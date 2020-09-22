Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LFUS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.00.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $167.74 on Friday. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.32 and a 200-day moving average of $159.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $307.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.46, for a total transaction of $418,486.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,696. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 1.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at about $745,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,410,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Littelfuse by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at about $991,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

