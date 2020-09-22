Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (6.70) (($0.09)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON LVCG traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 9.25 ($0.12). 30,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,790. Live Company Group has a 52-week low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.62.

Get Live Company Group alerts:

In other Live Company Group news, insider David Ciclitira bought 2,050,000 shares of Live Company Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £205,000 ($267,868.81).

About Live Company Group

Live Company Group Plc organizes and manages live entertainment events in the United Kingdom, Europe, China, and the Far East. It operates through Proprietary Shows (Events) and Licences segments. The company also licenses partners to produce BRICKLIVE branded events. Live Company Group Plc is headquartered in West Byfleet, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Live Company Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Company Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.