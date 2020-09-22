LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPSN. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In related news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,560 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $177,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 1,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $41,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,103. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in LivePerson by 17.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LivePerson by 17.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 32.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LivePerson during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,900. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.