Lloyds Banking Group’s (LYG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LYG. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. Investec upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 663.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 255,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 222,348 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,641,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 292,314 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,454,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 478,236 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 763.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 87,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,135,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922,386 shares during the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

