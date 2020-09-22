Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.26

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 2640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 29th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.

Lonking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LONKF)

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company's products include hydraulic excavators, skid steer loaders, motor graders, bulldozers, and stackers.

