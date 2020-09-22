Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LOOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Loop Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Loop Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOOP opened at $12.81 on Friday. Loop Industries has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a current ratio of 20.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.34 million, a P/E ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Equities research analysts forecast that Loop Industries will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Loop Industries by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 30,337 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Loop Industries by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 641,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 178,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Loop Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Loop Industries by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Loop Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $792,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

