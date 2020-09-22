Loopring (LRC) Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last Week

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Loopring has a market capitalization of $274.45 million and approximately $107.09 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043447 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.01 or 0.04405202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009564 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00057068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034367 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,142,738,337 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

