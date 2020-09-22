LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) were up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 402,037 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 178,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of LRAD in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $172.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.01 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26.

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). LRAD had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LRAD Corporation will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 32,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $155,882.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 5,900 shares of LRAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $27,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,296.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

