Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LULU. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $341.00 to $298.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $355.58.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $295.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 37.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

