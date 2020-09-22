Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Trading Up 6.1%

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $314.15 and last traded at $313.60. Approximately 4,004,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,018,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $341.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 23.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 56.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

