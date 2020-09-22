Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LITE. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lumentum from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.16.

LITE stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.97. 26,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,284. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.59. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 5,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $532,251.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,209.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $577,491.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,807,432.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,282 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth $14,643,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 3,704.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,313,000 after buying an additional 4,751,216 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,395,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,086,000 after acquiring an additional 583,975 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,941,000 after acquiring an additional 834,277 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,807,000 after acquiring an additional 60,573 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

