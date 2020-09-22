LUNA Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. LUNA has a market capitalization of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUNA coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin, GDAC, Bittrex and GOPAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00229183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00083003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.06 or 0.01484514 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00182847 BTC.

LUNA Profile

LUNA's launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA's total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUNA’s official website is terra.money. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Bitrue, Coinone, GOPAX, Bittrex, Upbit and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

