LXi REIT PLC (LON:LXI) to Issue GBX 1.30 Dividend

LXi REIT PLC (LON:LXI) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:LXI opened at GBX 111.20 ($1.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 109.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. LXi REIT has a one year low of GBX 63.10 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 140.80 ($1.84). The company has a market cap of $579.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LXi REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

About LXi REIT

The Company, a real estate investment trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

