LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LYFT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on LYFT from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded LYFT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LYFT from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on LYFT from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

Get LYFT alerts:

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. LYFT has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.37.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. The business had revenue of $339.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LYFT will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,122 shares of company stock worth $597,099. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in LYFT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in LYFT by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in LYFT by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.