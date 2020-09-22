M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Shares Up 6%

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.36 and last traded at $45.28. 207,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 334,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MHO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.00. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that M/I Homes Inc will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHO. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 387.9% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 835,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after buying an additional 664,316 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 557.5% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 742,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 629,957 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,340,000 after purchasing an additional 363,368 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,213,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 234,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,126,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

