MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MGNX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MacroGenics from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.69.

MGNX opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.63. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $32.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 214.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The company had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 million. Analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 62,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,916,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 4,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $114,334.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,054.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,213 shares of company stock worth $2,903,216. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 155.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

