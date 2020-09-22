Maecenas Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 41.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a total market cap of $196,477.13 and $749.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00227820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00083741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.69 or 0.01436217 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00181926 BTC.

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas launched on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,588,204 tokens. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

