Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMP. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.78. 53,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,408. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average of $40.99. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.07 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.