Maincoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,051.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maincoin has a market cap of $1.79 million and $7,051.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043593 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.02 or 0.04399426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009538 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034319 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin's total supply is 374,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Sistemkoin, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

