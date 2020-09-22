Maker 24-Hour Volume Tops $44.79 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, Maker has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for $466.15 or 0.04445036 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, GOPAX and Gate.io. Maker has a total market capitalization of $468.75 million and approximately $44.79 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043584 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009548 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00057158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034448 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002154 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Ethfinex, Gate.io, IDEX, GOPAX, Kyber Network, OKEx, OasisDEX, Bibox, Kucoin, BitMart, Radar Relay, HitBTC, DDEX, Bancor Network and CoinMex.

