Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Trading Up 11.6%

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)’s share price was up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.74 and last traded at $53.38. Approximately 294,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 252,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.

MBUU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $986.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.41 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $914,201.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 55.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at $526,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.