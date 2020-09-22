Man Wah (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Man Wah (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Man Wah in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Man Wah in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Man Wah in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. HSBC lowered Man Wah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Man Wah in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Man Wah stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. Man Wah has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17.

Man Wah Company Profile

