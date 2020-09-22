Manna Price Up 2% This Week (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Manna coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. Manna has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $120.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Manna has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003798 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10,344.17 or 0.98099795 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,832,531 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,001 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

