Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mantech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Mantech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mantech International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Mantech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mantech International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Shares of Mantech International stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. Mantech International has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $93.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mantech International will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Mantech International’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mantech International by 288.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 287,083 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Mantech International during the first quarter worth approximately $17,485,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mantech International by 68.3% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 377,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,834,000 after purchasing an additional 153,022 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mantech International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 926,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 152,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mantech International by 76.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after purchasing an additional 120,322 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

