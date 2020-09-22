MAP Protocol Price Hits $0.0240 on Top Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $24,065.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00229962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00084430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.86 or 0.01406845 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00184983 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

