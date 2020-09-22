Mark Riggs Sells 1,091 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $278,390.47.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $284,746.35.

On Friday, July 24th, Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.43, for a total transaction of $269,809.47.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Mark Riggs sold 2,007 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total transaction of $525,131.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded up $2.96 on Tuesday, reaching $268.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of -160.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $353.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 847.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

COUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities increased their target price on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.33.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

