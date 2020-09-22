Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.33 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Marten Transport from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.33 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $15.94 on Friday. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $212.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other Marten Transport news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $463,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter worth about $7,634,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter worth about $7,146,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 133.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 278,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 9.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,751,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,462,000 after purchasing an additional 244,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

