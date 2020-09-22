Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:MNP) Insider Buys £29,837.50 in Stock

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:MNP) insider Neil Gaskell purchased 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.46) per share, for a total transaction of £29,837.50 ($38,987.98).

Shares of LON:MNP traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 340 ($4.44). 57,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,264. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 332.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 299.56. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 350 ($4.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $279.24 million and a P/E ratio of 5.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

About Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth in excess of the capital return of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) World index. It invests in global equities for long-term capital growth. The Company invests in predominantly large capitalization equities; companies which are market leaders in their industries and have superior share price appreciation potential due to earnings, assets or valuation anomalies.

