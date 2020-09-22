MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will report earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.67. MasTec posted earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 22.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 874,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,622,000 after buying an additional 162,480 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of MasTec by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 128.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,644,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,808,000 after buying an additional 923,888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 28.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 985,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,237,000 after buying an additional 216,321 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of MasTec by 55.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 986,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.97. 21,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,445. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.40.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

