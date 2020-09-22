Master Contract Token Tops One Day Volume of $9,162.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $488,224.54 and $9,162.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.43 or 0.03260916 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00047132 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

