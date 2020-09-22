Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

Mastercard has raised its dividend by 73.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:MA traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.84. 137,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,119,360. The company has a market capitalization of $328.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.03.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $9,905,894.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,012,252 shares of company stock worth $307,960,056 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

