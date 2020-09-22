Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Director Richard Haythornthwaite Sells 6,583 Shares

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21.

Richard Haythornthwaite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $7.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,374,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $328.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.03.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

