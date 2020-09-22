Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Trading 11.5% Higher

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT)’s share price was up 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.32. Approximately 432,103 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 287,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $347.82 million, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.37.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Mastercraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 35.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,052,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 80,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 219,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 44,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 189,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.