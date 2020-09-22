Matchpool (GUP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $145.00

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Matchpool has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Matchpool has a market cap of $165,010.89 and $145.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043627 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.95 or 0.04432619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009548 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00057159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

