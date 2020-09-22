Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mattel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

MAT stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.27. 207,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,616,364. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. Mattel has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $732.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.57 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after buying an additional 32,836 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth about $593,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,189,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,844,000 after buying an additional 30,801 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 628,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares during the last quarter.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

