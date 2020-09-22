Maverick Chain (MVC) Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $268,854.22 and approximately $2,617.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00039492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00225647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00085652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.72 or 0.01399509 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00193776 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

