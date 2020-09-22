Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Raised to C$9.00 at Pi Financial

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price lifted by analysts at Pi Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

MMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock traded up C$0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

