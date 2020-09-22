Maverix Metals’ (MMX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

TSE MMX traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$6.80. 126,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,307. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.85. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$3.10 and a one year high of C$7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a current ratio of 12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $899.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.67.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.