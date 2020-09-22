Max Property Group Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $839.00 (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $432,954.82 and $839.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Max Property Group token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002100 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001630 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000363 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000122 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002747 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000396 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Max Property Group

Max Property Group (MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.