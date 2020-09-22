Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Maxim Integrated Products reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MXIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

In related news, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $887,451.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $150,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,010 shares of company stock valued at $8,372,345. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MXIM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,842. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $73.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 84.96%.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

