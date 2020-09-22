MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Plans $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share on Monday, October 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH has increased its dividend by 32.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.39. The company had a trading volume of 677,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,153. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $211.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.20.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total transaction of $895,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,832.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $453,025.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,408 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,929. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

