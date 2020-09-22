MedicCoin (MEDIC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $48.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $16,724.39 and $48.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038974 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

