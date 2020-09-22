Medicure (CVE:MPH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.93

Shares of Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 11000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69.

About Medicure (CVE:MPH)

Medicure Inc, a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome.

