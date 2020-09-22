MediShares (MDS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $228,051.00

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. MediShares has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $228,051.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. Over the last week, MediShares has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00039594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00228194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00083640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.44 or 0.01479761 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00182472 BTC.

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares launched on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares.

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OTCBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

