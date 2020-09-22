MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $546,646.66 and approximately $48,250.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE and DragonEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00229351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00083848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.73 or 0.01401008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00184589 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne.

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

