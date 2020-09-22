Megacoin Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, Megacoin has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $151,741.20 and $11.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00420878 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011878 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003163 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,147,500 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.