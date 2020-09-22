MEI Pharma Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,959 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,242% compared to the average daily volume of 444 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,924 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 98,698 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,523,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 329,446 shares during the period. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEIP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. 20,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,595. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $366.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.87.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.