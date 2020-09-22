Melon (MLN) Price Down 30.4% Over Last Week

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Melon token can now be bought for about $29.88 or 0.00284509 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Melon has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. Melon has a total market capitalization of $37.35 million and $1.39 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043479 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.20 or 0.04419785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009543 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034292 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002156 BTC.

About Melon

Melon is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official website is melonport.com. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

