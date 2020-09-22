Meme Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.93 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 51.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Meme has traded up 604.6% against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $44.12 million and approximately $14.93 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme token can now be bought for $1,575.62 or 0.14969150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00649207 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009287 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00035162 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000125 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000795 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Meme Token Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

